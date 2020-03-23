COVID-19 latest updates: Just 39 new cases confirmed in China

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 350,646, according to the latest updates.

Death cases surpass 15,000.

But on March 23 the number of patients who recovered is over 100,000.

China continues leading in terms of the largest number of coronavirus infected people – 81,093, but the country is already recording a major decline in new confirmed cases. As of March 23, 39 new cases were confirmed in China.

Then comes Italy with a total of 59,138 confirmed cases. Among the European countries Italy has the highest death toll from COVID19 – 5,476 people. Italy is also the first place in the world with the largest death cases from coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases also are growing in US, where, according to the latest reports, 35,070 cases were registered. US is ranked 3rd, passing Spain with the number of confirmed cases, as 33,089 cases were confirmed in Spain.

Spain is followed by Germany (26,220), Iran (23,049), France (16,481, South Korea (8,961), Switzerland (8,234), UK (5,683).

Russia has confirmed 438 coronavirus cases, Turkey – 1,236 and Georgia – 54.

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 190 countries and territories.

As of March 23, 10:00, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia is 194, two patients have already recovered.

UN to create global coronavirus fund

Norway is coming up with an initiative to create a global fund under the UN to fight the novel coronavirus.

The foreign minister of Norway said in a statement that the Global Fund can ensure predictability for their partners and will help to make all efforts more effective.

Russia and China to support Moldova to tackle COVID-19

Moldova will receive a medical aid from China and Russia, President Igor Dodon said at a briefing, adding that the aid will be delivered to the country within this week.

Russia applies restrictions in air transportations

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus Russia applies temporarily restrictions on air transportation from its territory to a foreign country starting March 23. Exceptions include flights from Moscow to the capitals of other countries and major cities. The flights to concrete cities, including Yerevan, will operatre exclusively from Moscow, the Russian aviation service said.

Syria suspends publication of printed newspapers to tackle COVID-19

Syria’s information ministry decided to suspend the publication of printed newspapers until further notice as a precautionary governmental measure to fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The ministry said newspapers will continue updating their websites and pages on social networks, conducting their educational and information role at this stage in fighting COVID-19.

The decision was made at a meeting in the ministry which was attended by the editors-in-chief of local newspapers.

Syria confirmed the 1st case of the novel coronavirus on March 22.

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo because of the risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak, the Olympic committees of the two countries said in a statement.

Both countries’ Olympic committees also are calling for the Games to be postponed until 2021.

Japanese PM says Tokyo Olympics could be postponed due to COVID-19

For the first time Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe said that the 2020 Olympic Games could be postponed due to the situation caused by the novel coronavirus. He expressed hope that they will reach an agreement with the International Olympic Committee.

Russia sends nearly 100 military doctors to Italy

9 aircrafts carrying nearly 100 military specialists, equipment, were departed from Russia to Italy to support the fight against the novel coronavirus.