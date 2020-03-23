Armenia celebrates Professional Day of Meteorologists on March 23

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Since 1950, March 23 is celebrated around the globe as World Meteorological Day, Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Every 23 March, the World Meteorological Organization commemorates the coming into force of the Convention establishing the World Meteorological Organization on March 23, 1950.

The Organization currently has 193 member states. Armenia joined WMO in 1992, and in 2004 by the decision of the Armenian government March 23 is celebrated in the country as a Professional Day of Meteorologists.

World Meteorological Day’s this year’s slogan is Climate and Water.

“Fresh water is vital for life. On average, a human being cannot survive more than three days without it. Water is essential for the production of our food, virtually all of our goods and services and for the environment. The world now faces increasing challenges posed by water stress, floods and droughts and lack of access to clean supplies. There is an urgent need to improve forecasting, monitoring and management of water supplies and to tackle the problem of too much, too little or too polluted water”, the World Meteorological Organization said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



