Doctor of Yerevan’s Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital urges citizens to stay home to prevent COVID19

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Infectionist at Yerevan’s Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital Ashot Papikyan urges citizens of Armenia to stay home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Papikyan said on Facebook that it is already 13 days he and almost all staff of the hospital are in isolation. “I do not see my children, my wife only because we are working with our whole team day and night and communicate with both confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases”, he said.

The doctor expressed his surprise on how people in Yerevan behave now. “All live in a way that it seems nothing has taken place. Why don’t you stay home now?”, he asked. “If you don’t stay home, doctors will stay home and not only at home”, he added.

At the end he made a call to the public: “We stay here for you, you stay home for us!”

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan