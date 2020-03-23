Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

Sadakhlo checkpoint at Armenia-Georgia border to be open for trucks

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The Sadakhlo checkpoint at the Armenian-Georgian border will be open only for trucks: the entry to Georgia was temporarily suspended by the Georgian side due to the large number of trucks and quarantine regime on the territory of that country, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia said.

The Georgian side reported that the Sadakhlo border checkpoint will be open for trucks starting 21:00 today.

Due to the quarantine regime in Marneuli the trucks will be disinfected near the city and will move on accompanied by the police.

At the moment, due to the quarantine regime in Marneuli and Bolnisi over novel coronavirus, the movement of citizens to Sadakhlo checkpoint from the Georgian side is also closed (the restriction doesn’t apply to trucks).

The Armenian Embassy in Georgia is taking actions to ensure the exit of Armenian citizens from Georgia.

