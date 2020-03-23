Syria suspends publication of printed newspapers to tackle COVID-19

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Syria’s information ministry decided to suspend the publication of printed newspapers until further notice as a precautionary governmental measure to fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The ministry said newspapers will continue updating their websites and pages on social networks, conducting their educational and information role at this stage in fighting COVID-19.

The decision was made at a meeting in the ministry which was attended by the editors-in-chief of local newspapers.

Syria confirmed the 1st case of the novel coronavirus on March 22.

