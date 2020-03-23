Nearly 9,000 coronavirus cases reported in South Korea

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in South Korea is 8,961 as of 03:00, March 23, Korea’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

A total of 111 death cases were reported.

3,166 patients have recovered, according to the latest reports.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.