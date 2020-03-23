Pashinyan introduces logic of government’s actions under new conditions

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. During the session of the Commission coordinating the actions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced the logic of activities of the government under the spread of the virus.

The PM said this logic should be divided into two parts.

“One thing is clear that uncertainties are around the world due to the coronavirus situation, in other words, today no country can state that it fully controls the situation. We are working in such conditions and should continue with the same logic. The logic of activity of our government should be divided into two parts. The first one should be the activity of the Commandant which will regulate the operative issues, and the second one should be the anti-crisis part, and at the same time the development and logic of strategic actions in order to avoid collapses in such situation”, Pashinyan said.

He added that all analysis show that the situation linked with the coronavirus can last much longer than predicted.

“We need to form some visions on how we are going to organize life in our Republic. The overall logic and strategy should be the following, that under the conditions of restriction of coronavirus we should find and form free and safe spaces where we can organize our life in conditions of relative security, but of course also following the events in line with it”, he said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan