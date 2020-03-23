Tigran Sargsyan appointed Eurasian Development Bank Vice President of Board

MOSCOW, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Sargsyan, a former Armenian prime minister who served as the Chairman of the Board (2016-2020) of the Eurasian Economic Commission - the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union – has been appointed Vice President of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank, the bank’s press service said in a statement.

Tigran Sargsyan served as Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia from 1998 to 2008. He was Prime Minister of Armenia from 2008 until 2014.

The Eurasian Development Bank is an international financial institution established to promote economic growth in its member states, extend trade and economic ties among them, and support integration in Eurasia through investment. The member states of the bank are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan