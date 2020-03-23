Armenian deputy FM, Chinese Ambassador discuss cooperation around COVID-19 fight

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Deputy foreign minister Avet Adonts today had a video discussion with Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong during which they discussed the situation in Armenia and China caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), exchanged information about the actions taken by the two governments on this path, the government of Armenia told Armenpress.

Both sides praised the close cooperation between Armenia and China in fighting against the novel coronavirus. The deputy FM thanked the Ambassador for the 1008 test kits provided to Armenia from China with the support of the Chinese Embassy.

They also discussed extending the current deadline on temporarily suspending the visa-free agreement between Armenia and China and agreed to stay in touch on the matter.

The Armenian deputy FM highly valued the fact that China constantly shares its best experience in fighting COVID-19. He attached importance to the creation of the Knowledge Center for China’s Experiences in Response to COVID-19 by China.

The Armenian and Chinese sides also discussed issues relating to the supplies of face masks, lung ventilation devices, etc. Deputy FM Adonts asked the Chinese side to continue providing support on this path. The Ambassador said China is ready to provide additional aid to Armenia, by providing medical uniform and lung ventilation devices worth 110,000 USD.

The Ambassador highlighted the readiness of the Chinese side to continue the close cooperation with the Armenian side on solving various problems connected with the COVID-19 fight.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan