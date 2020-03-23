Kyrgyzstan considers providing social support to citizens left without jobs

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The government of Kyrgyzstan is considering ways to provide social support to citizens who were left without jobs, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev said at today’s briefing.

“But we need to look at things realistically. If we remove social contributions, that will affect the pensioners. Pensions and benefits should be paid on time”, the Kyrgyz PM said.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

