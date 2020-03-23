U.N. to create global coronavirus fund, Norway foreign ministry says

OSLO, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations will create a fund to support the treatment of coronavirus patients worldwide, Norway’s foreign ministry said.

“A multi-donor fund under UN auspices will provide predictability for our partners and help to make the efforts more effective,” Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.

The purpose of the fund is to assist developing countries with weak health systems in addressing the crisis as well as to tackle the long-term consequences, the ministry added.

A formal announcement could be made later this week, it said.