Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

U.N. to create global coronavirus fund, Norway foreign ministry says

U.N. to create global coronavirus fund, Norway foreign ministry says

OSLO, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations will create a fund to support the treatment of coronavirus patients worldwide, Norway’s foreign ministry said. 

“A multi-donor fund under UN auspices will provide predictability for our partners and help to make the efforts more effective,” Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.

The purpose of the fund is to assist developing countries with weak health systems in addressing the crisis as well as to tackle the long-term consequences, the ministry added.

A formal announcement could be made later this week, it said.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration