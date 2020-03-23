COVID19: Armenia asks grocery stores to have special hours for senior customers only

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, the Superintendent in charge of the state of emergency measures amid the COVID19 situation, has asked grocery stores and supermarkets to have separated hours during the day (10:00-12:00) for senior citizens only, and to call on citizens of other ages not to go shopping during that time.

“The coronavirus situation is more dangerous for our senior fellow citizens. Therefore, I call on grocery stores and supermarkets to define the time period from 10:00 to 12:00 starting March 24th for only senior customers. I am asking citizens of other age groups not to go to the stores during this time and by minimizing contact to preserve the health of our senior generation fellow citizens,” Avinyan said on social media.

He also posted photos of elderly citizens holding signs saying “We are safe if you are home”, “Your self-quarantine saves lives”.

