Armenia considers canceling media coverage restrictions of COVID19 during state of emergency

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is considering the possibility of making changes in the freedom of speech restrictions imposed during state of emergency, Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan said in parliament.

Badasyan said they are currently considering either cancelling the restrictions altogether or defining another circle.

He was referring to the law of the state of emergency by which the news media or social media users covering the COVID19 outbreak must do so only by citing official information provided by the authorities.

