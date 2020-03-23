Armenian President steps in as remote lecturer for stay-at-home students amid COVID19 situation
12:19, 23 March, 2020
YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has delivered a remote lecture for a group of students of the Yerevan State University’s Faculty of Oriental studies, the President's Office said.
Amid the ongoing state of emergency, schools and universities are closed over the novel coronavirus situation. Many universities and schools are deploying remote learning.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version