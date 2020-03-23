Revealing problems faced by businessmen: Armenia’s economy ministry comes up with new initiative

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of economy has developed a questionnaire for businessmen aimed at revealing the business problems caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

“The ministry of economy, in cooperation with the Business Support Office and the Investment Support Center, has launched an initiative to reveal the business problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of emergency declared in Armenia. For that purpose a questionnaire has been developed. Please be as honest as possible and provide information as much as possible so that the government will be able to develop effective tools to solve that problems based on the data presented”, the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan