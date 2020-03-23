COVID19: Armenia issues updated travel ban

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Amid the global COVID19 pandemic, Armenia has updated its travel ban for foreign citizens of the hardest-hit countries in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

Citizens of the United States, Australia, EU member countries (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Sweden, Czech Republic, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France), Turkey, Israel, Iran, Canada, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, China, Russia, Georgia are banned from entering Armenia. Citizens of other countries who have travelled to the abovementioned countries in the past 14 days are also banned from entering Armenia. Exceptions include representatives of diplomatic missions, consular offices and international organizations and their family members.

The ban does not cover people holding Armenian citizenship returning from these countries.

The travel ban ordered by Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, who serves as the Superintendent of the state of emergency, is effective from March 23, 23:59 (GMT+4).

