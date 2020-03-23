Road condition
YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on March 23, as of 08:10, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.
The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.
The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.
Drivers are urged to use snow tires.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
