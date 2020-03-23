Armenian, Israeli healthcare ministers discuss fight against coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Telephone conversation was held between the Armenian and Israeli healthcare ministries at the initiative of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian following his phone talk with the President of Israel, Armenian healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.

“During the phone conversation we shared the experience of the two countries and clarified our approaches on fighting coronavirus, as well as agreed to transfer these contacts to a more professional field between epidemiologists and infectionists. At the moment of our talk there were 1000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Israel, 20 of which required intensive care”, Minister Torosyan said.

On March 22 Armenian President Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with Israeli president Reuven Rivlin during which the two Presidents exchanged information about the coronavirus situation in the two countries, as well as the ongoing steps to prevent and overcome the virus.

According to the latest reports, number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia is 194. Two patients have recovered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan