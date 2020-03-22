Coronavirus cases reach 194 in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. 4 more cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected to 194, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook.

Two patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

The remaining 192 cases are hospitalized.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

