Number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia reaches 190

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. 30 new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed infections to 190 as of March 22, 10:00 Yerevan local time, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Two patients have recovered and were discharged.

The remaining 188 active cases are hospitalized.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan