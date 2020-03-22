The Week In Headlines
YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week:
Armenia Cabinet approves bill on declaring 30-day state of emergency over coronavirus
Mass media to be allowed to publish ONLY OFFICIAL information on coronavirus in Armenia
Armenia shuts down entertainment venues due to coronavirus
COVID19: Armenia announces travel ban effective immediately for citizens of hardest-hit 16 countries
159 active novel coronavirus cases in Armenia
83% of Armenia’s novel coronavirus cases are direct contact stage II transmissions
Armenia reports second coronavirus recovery, active cases stand at 158
One of COVID-19 cases in Armenia reported at manufacturing company in Yerevan
Armenia air traffic controllers self-quarantine at office HQ, resume operations
Child infected with novel coronavirus in Armenia, classmates and teachers quarantined
Yerevan citizens give round of applause from their windows to hero medics fighting pandemic
4041 lonely elderly people in Armenia to be provided with foodstuff for a month
Armenian President phones Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan over coronavirus vaccine
Russia starts testing vaccine against novel coronavirus
Panic-causing disinformation spread on social media from Azerbaijani IP addresses
World Bank approves EUR 17.9 million loan for additional funding of SILD project in Armenia
Armenian pilots carry out training flights with SU-30SM aircrafts
Armenia records progress in Heritage Foundation’s Economic Freedom Index 2020
Office of Armenian PM’s spouse releases details from recent meeting with Melania Trump
Armenia’s Central Bank reduces refinancing rate by 0.25%, sets it at 5.25%
Constitutional referendum in Armenia will take place after state of emergency is over
Armenian Government to provide 150 billion AMD as economic assistance
PM Pashinyan convenes consultation on economic anti-crisis measures
Arman Sargsyan appointed Police Chief
Eduard Martirosyan appointed NSS Director
Armenian schools go on TV for kids to learn from home during coronavirus state of emergency
Artem Afian appointed advisor to Ukraine’s PM
Armenian celebrated retired athlete Shavarsh Karapetyan appointed advisor to Bashkortostan leader
Ethnic Armenian taxi drivers in Barcelona offer free transportation to medics to fight COVID-19
Eurovision Song Contest 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19
UEFA Euro 2020 postponed over coronavirus pandemic
Australian chess player Arianne Caoili in serious condition after Yerevan single-vehicle-crash