The Week In Headlines

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week:

 

 

Armenia Cabinet approves bill on declaring 30-day state of emergency over coronavirus

Mass media to be allowed to publish ONLY OFFICIAL information on coronavirus in Armenia

Armenia shuts down entertainment venues due to coronavirus

COVID19: Armenia announces travel ban effective immediately for citizens of hardest-hit 16 countries

 

 

159 active novel coronavirus cases in Armenia

83% of Armenia’s novel coronavirus cases are direct contact stage II transmissions

Armenia reports second coronavirus recovery, active cases stand at 158

One of COVID-19 cases in Armenia reported at manufacturing company in Yerevan

Armenia air traffic controllers self-quarantine at office HQ, resume operations

Child infected with novel coronavirus in Armenia, classmates and teachers quarantined

 

 

Yerevan citizens give round of applause from their windows to hero medics fighting pandemic

4041 lonely elderly people in Armenia to be provided with foodstuff for a month

 

 

Armenian President phones Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan over coronavirus vaccine

 

 

Russia starts testing vaccine against novel coronavirus

 

 

Panic-causing disinformation spread on social media from Azerbaijani IP addresses

 

 

World Bank approves EUR 17.9 million loan for additional funding of SILD project in Armenia

 

 

Armenian pilots carry out training flights with SU-30SM aircrafts

 

 

Armenia records progress in Heritage Foundation’s Economic Freedom Index 2020

 

 

Office of Armenian PM’s spouse releases details from recent meeting with Melania Trump

 

 

Armenia’s Central Bank reduces refinancing rate by 0.25%, sets it at 5.25%

 

 

Constitutional referendum in Armenia will take place after state of emergency is over

 

 

Armenian Government to provide 150 billion AMD as economic assistance

PM Pashinyan convenes consultation on economic anti-crisis measures

 

 

Arman Sargsyan appointed Police Chief

 

 

Eduard Martirosyan appointed NSS Director

 

 

Armenian schools go on TV for kids to learn from home during coronavirus state of emergency

 

 

Artem Afian appointed advisor to Ukraine’s PM

 

 

Armenian celebrated retired athlete Shavarsh Karapetyan appointed advisor to Bashkortostan leader

 

 

Ethnic Armenian taxi drivers in Barcelona offer free transportation to medics to fight COVID-19

 

 

Eurovision Song Contest 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

 

 

UEFA Euro 2020 postponed over coronavirus pandemic

 

 

Australian chess player Arianne Caoili in serious condition after Yerevan single-vehicle-crash

 

 

 

 





