WATCH: Armenian HAZMAT team’s standard protocol for congratulating quarantined people on birthday

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Ever since the novel coronavirus situation began and number of quarantined people began to grow, many of the isolated citizens started to praise and thank the healthcare authorities for their care and level of attention. At one time, the international press even wrote about the “5-star quarantine” conditions in Armenia, referring to the fact that authorities placed the first group of quarantine citizens in a luxury hotel.

Now, seems like the hazmat doctors even have a standard procedure on how to cheer up the quarantined nationals on their birthdays. 

One of the quarantined people, a woman who turned 33, was surprised by the medical personnel at an unspecified facility in Armenia on this special occasion. 

The entire hazmat personnel, carrying a birthday cake with candles and other sweets, knocked on the door and began singing “happy birthday” to the woman. Understandably, the hazmat medic carrying the cake leaned a bit away when the woman was blowing the candles.

“Happy Birthday: at one of the quarantine facilities, where I am the team lead, this is how we congratulate the birthday of one of our temporarily quarantined countrymen,” healthcare manager Narek Vanesyan said on social media and posted the video.

As of March 21, there are 159 active novel coronavirus cases in Armenia. 1 patient has recovered.

More than 600 people are quarantined.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





