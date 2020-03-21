WHO Director General gives healthy lifestyle advises for stay-at-home period amid COVID19 pandemic

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has given some advises on how to stay healthy and stress-free while staying at home during the global novel coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic.

“Life is changing dramatically for many of us, but it’s important to continue looking after your physical and mental health”, the WHO chief said on Twitter.

Ghebreyesus advises to:

“1. Eat a healthy & nutritious diet, which helps your immune system to function properly.

Limit your alcohol consumption & avoid sugary drinks. Don’t smoke. Smoking can increase your risk of developing severe disease if you become infected with #COVID19 Exercise WHO recommends 30 minutes of physical activity for adults, and 1h/day for children. Look after your mental health. It’s normal to feel stressed, confused and scared”

“If your local or national guidelines allow it, go outside for a walk, a run or a ride, and keep a safe distance from others. If you can’t leave the house, find an exercise video online, dance to music, do some yoga, or walk up and down the stairs. If you’re working at home during #COVID19, make sure you don’t sit in the same position for long periods. Get up and take a 3-minute break every 30 minutes. #HealthyAtHome,” the WHO director added, advising also to listen to music, read books or playing gamed. “Try not to read or watch too much news if it makes you anxious. Get your #COVID19 information from reliable sources once or twice a day.”

Photo: MONUSCO Photos