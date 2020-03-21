Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 250 times with 1900 shots in one week

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime more than 250 times in one week (March 15-21) and fired around 1900 shots from various caliber small arms at military positions of Artsakh, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in a news release.

The Defense Ministry added that the Artsakh military “maintain full control” in the frontline and “continue confidently fulfilling their combat mission”. It did not report losses.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan