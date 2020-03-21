Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 March

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.41% to $1605.00, copper price down by 0.27% to $4868.00, lead price up by 3.50% to $1687.00, nickel price down by 0.52% to $11450.00, tin price up by 2.87% to $14525.00, zinc price up by 2.60% to $1891.00, molybdenum price down by 1.12% to $19401.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

