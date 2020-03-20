Administrative and criminal punishment for violating request to self-isolate debated at parliament

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia is debating the package of bills defining administrative and also criminal punishment for those who violate the request to be isolated or self isolated during the state of emergency in an extraordinary session.

Deputy Justice Minister of Armenia Vahe Danielyan presented the package of bills. He noted that some citizens are resistant to be isolated or self-isolated.

According to the bills, the violation of the request to be isolated or self-isolated provides for a fine of 300-500 times the minimum wage, but if the same action has led to mass spread of the disease the person will be punished by 3 months remand or imprisonment for maximum 5 years.

Another bill provides for a fine of 50-300 times the minimum wage for the violation of the limitations of the publication and spread of information during the state of emergency.

It was decided that following the 1st reading one day will be set for receiving proposals while the 2nd reading will take place Monday at 11:00. The Deputy Justice Minister noted that the hastiness is explained by the goal to prevent the future spread of the disease.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 136, one patient has recovered.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan