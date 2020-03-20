Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 March

Ameriabank donates 20 million AMD to over 200 health professionals for devoted work

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Ameriabank allocated 20 million AMD to the staff of Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital for supporting the measures aimed at the prevention and overcoming of coronavirus, ARMENPRESS was informed from Ameriabank.

The Bank has decided to allocate the sum to over 200 health professionals who work under extreme pressure and often risking their health.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





