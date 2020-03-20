PM Pashinyan congratulates Iranian top leadership on the occasion of Nowruz

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory messages to Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of Nowruz.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Officeof the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message addressed to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei runs as follows,

''Your Highness,

I cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of Iran on the occasion of the Iranian new year, Nowruz.

I wish the coming year to be a year of achievements, peace and welfare for Iran.

I am confident that the friendly relations and cooperation between our countries will strengthen further for the benefit of the progress of our peoples and regional stability and peace.

I also wish the friendly people of Iran good health and patience for overcoming the pandemic facing all of us with the help of God and speedy recovery from its damages”.

PM Pashinyan's congratulatory message addressed to Iranian President runs as follows,

''Your Excellency,

I cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of Iran on the beautiful spring holiday, Nowruz.

I wish this ancient holiday to bring peace and welfare to the friendly people of Iran.

I am confident that with mutual efforts we will be able to bring to life the agreements reached during my visit to Iran for the benefit of our peoples.

During these days, when the humanity is facing this challenge, I want to express the solidarity of the Armenian people with the friendly people of Iran and wish everyone good health. It's sad that as a result of this situation Armenia was unable to host our friends from Iran during the days of Nowruz this year. But I am full of hope that next year our doors will be open in front of all the citizens of Iran''.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan