Armenian military launches disinfecting, screening measures to stay coronavirus-free

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Measures are being carried out in the military aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus into the Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry said.

Disinfection measures are carried out in all military bases.

Troops are being screened and checked by medics before being deployed to combat duty. The soldiers are also provided with disinfecting means.

Military equipment and weaponry are also being disinfected.

So far no cases of the virus were detected in the military.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan