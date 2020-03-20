Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 March

President Sarkissian signs laws adopted by Parliament

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed today a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The laws concern making changes and amendments to the Civil Code and the Law on Safe Use of Atomic Energy for Peaceful Purposes.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





