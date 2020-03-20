Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 March

Join the fight againts cOvid19 with Inecomobile

Responding quickly to the unified fight against the new coronavirus and following the numerous calls from its customers, Inecobank announces that as of now via selecting COVID19 template in the “Transactions” section of InecoMobileapplication within a few seconds you can make your contribution to this important cause and transfer funds to the treasury account opened by the RA Ministry of Finance. 

The Treasury Account has been opened to support the prevention and treatment of coronavirus disease in the Republic of Armenia. If you are not yet a user of the application or a customer of the Bank, you can download  the application and join this mission after attaching to the application  

Earlier this week, Inecobank issued a statement on joining the fight against the new coronavirus. The bank transferred AMD 20 MLN to fund the construction of a new modular reception hall at “NORK” Infectious Clinical Hospital, the launch of which has recently been announced by the RA Minister of Health, ArsenTorosyan, who said that as a result of this initiative the hospital will have additional new 40 wards within the coming 3 to 4 days.

