Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 5-7 degrees

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Rain is forecast in some provinces of Armenia, including Lori, Tavush, Syunik, and in the Republic of Artsakh in the daytime of March 20 and on March 22, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.

No precipitation is expected across the Republic on March 23-25.

Air temperature is expected to rise by 5-7 degrees on March 23-25.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan