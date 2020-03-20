2020 Cannes International Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The 73rd annual Cannes International Film Festival, scheduled to take place on May 12-23, 2020, has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Festival said on Twitter.

“Due to the health crisis and the development of the French and international situation, the Festival de Cannes will no longer be able to take place on the dates planned, from May 12 to 23”, the statement said.

The organizers informed that several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July, 2020.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan