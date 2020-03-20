COVID-19 cases in India reach 219

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. 22 more people have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in India.

The total number of the confirmed cases is currently 219, the Indian health ministry said.

The ministry added that 163 of these cases are citizens of India, 32 are foreign nationals. 20 patients have recovered and 4 people have died so far.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 170 countries. Over 245,000 COVID-19 cases were confirmed globally.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan