First Wizz Air Vienna-Yerevan roundtrip flight to be operated as scheduled on March 20

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The first Wizz Air Vienna-Yerevan roundtrip flight scheduled for today, March 20, will be operated as expected, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia said.

The flight will take off at 13:55 Vienna local time from the Vienna Schwechat airport.

The civil aviation regulator advised to contact the airline for tickets.

At the same time, it reminded that the entry of foreign nationals from 16 countries to Armenia, including from Austria, is temporarily banned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan