Kazakhstan coronavirus cases reach 49

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. 5 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Kazakhstan, bringing the total number of infected to 49, the country’s healthcare ministry said.

22 out of the 49 cases are registered in Almaty, 25 in the capital city Nur-Sultan and 2 in Karagandy city.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 170 countries. Over 245,000 COVID-19 cases were confirmed globally.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan