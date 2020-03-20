Coronavirus cases reach 136 in Armenia
YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been diagnosed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections to 136, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far one patient has recovered.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
