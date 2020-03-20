Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on March 20, as of 08:30, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

Snowfalls are reported in Lori province.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

