LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.27% to $1628.00, copper price down by 6.46% to $4881.00, lead price down by 4.68% to $1630.00, nickel price down by 3.36% to $11510.00, tin price down by 2.45% to $14120.00, zinc price down by 3.66% to $1843.00, molybdenum price down by 1.44% to $19621.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.