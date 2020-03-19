Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 March

There are no investment projects cancelled due to state of emergency – Minister

There are no investment projects cancelled due to state of emergency – Minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. There are no investment projects in Armenia cancelled due to the state of emergency, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister of Economy Tigran Kahachatryan said in a press conference on March 19.

''We have no information about ongoing projects that have been suspended or cancelled due to the state of emergency'', the Minister said, adding that if there are difficulties conditioned by the situation, the Government is ready to discuss them case by case to understand what can be done to help them.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 12. One patient has recovered and been discharged from hospital.

 Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration