There are no investment projects cancelled due to state of emergency – Minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. There are no investment projects in Armenia cancelled due to the state of emergency, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister of Economy Tigran Kahachatryan said in a press conference on March 19.

''We have no information about ongoing projects that have been suspended or cancelled due to the state of emergency'', the Minister said, adding that if there are difficulties conditioned by the situation, the Government is ready to discuss them case by case to understand what can be done to help them.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 12. One patient has recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan