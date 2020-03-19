Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 March

Coronavirus will have short-term significant impact on Armenian economy – Minister

Coronavirus will have short-term significant impact on Armenian economy – Minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. According to Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan, the global spread of coronavirus will have short-term significant impact on the Armenian economy, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister said in a press conference on March 19.

''Coronavirus will have short-term significant impact on the Armenian economy. We already see the consequences, but I am confident we will become stronger after this situation'', Khachatryan said.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 12. One patient has recovered and been discharged from hospital.

 Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration