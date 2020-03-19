Coronavirus will have short-term significant impact on Armenian economy – Minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. According to Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan, the global spread of coronavirus will have short-term significant impact on the Armenian economy, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister said in a press conference on March 19.

''Coronavirus will have short-term significant impact on the Armenian economy. We already see the consequences, but I am confident we will become stronger after this situation'', Khachatryan said.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 12. One patient has recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan