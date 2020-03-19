Prince Albert of Monaco tested positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Prince Albert of Monaco has been infected with novel coronavirus. ARMENPRESS reports the statement issued by the Royal Palace says there are no reasons to worry for his health. The Prince continues to work from his private house.

Global number of coronavirus infections is over 220 thousand. Death toll is 9.3 thousand. 86 thousand have already recovered.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan