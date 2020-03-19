Inecobank transfers 20 million AMD for construction of new coronavirus treatment facility

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Inecobank transferred AMD 20 million for the implementation of measures aimed at overcoming the new coronavirus in Armenia, in particular, the construction of a new modular facility at the “NORK” Infectious Clinical Hospital. Earlier, Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan posted on his Facebook page about the new building, noting that as a result of this initiative the hospital will have 40 new wards in 3-4 days.

"Since the first day, Inecobank, following the official publications on the new coronavirus and aiming to ensure safety for both its customers and employees, has already undertaken several measures, which we are sure will help prevent the virus. This step is our contribution to the goal of overcoming the virus. We believe that when united we can overcome any challenge,” said Aren Naltakyan, CEO of Inecobank.

''It should be added that a few days ago Inecobank had already announced a number of changes aimed at preventing the virus. If you also want to contribute to the fight against the new coronavirus, you can do it either via InecoMobile application or via the following link'', reads the statement.

ABOUT INECOBANK CJSC

Inecobank CJSC is one of the leading banks in the South Caucasus region, focused on individual customers, small and middle market businesses and large corporations offering a full range of banking services including break through and innovative digital banking solutions. For over 24 years the bank has been providing unmatched convenience in Armenia serving more than 500 000 customers and over 200 000 online users. Inecobank developed and delivered industry-leading digital banking solutions with the purpose of introducing an entirely new culture of banking services. • In 2009 the Bank digitalized and fully automated the “Point of Sale Loan” product, reducing the loan generation time from 3-4 days to a few minutes. • In 2012, with the introduction of InecoOnline, the Bank was one of the first to provide 24/7 banking services to its customers. • In 2014 the Bank launched InecoMobile, its Mobile banking application, which is the most popular banking application in Armenia with over 100,000 users. • In 2017, the Bank was the first to introduce a fully automated consumer lending solution through its mobile and online applications, which generates consumer loans 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. • In 2018, the Bank was the first banking institution in Armenia to introduce InecoPay, the cashless payments new system. • The first full-range digital bank in Armenia, which enables individual customers a 24/7 access to full digital solutions: payments, lending, savings and other related services.