Artsakh's President convenes consultation with heads of regional administrations

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with the heads of regional administrations of the republic and the mayor of Stepanakert on March 19.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President's Office, issues related to projects being implemented in the regions and the capital were on the discussion agenda. Particular attention was drawn to the measures taken within the framework of fight against the new coronavirus.

The Head of the State highlighted the necessity of acquiring all the essential medical supplies and disinfectants and carrying out coordinated disinfection activities on sites. Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the consultation.