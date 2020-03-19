Donations for Armenia coronavirus efforts reach 121 million AMD

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. A total of 121 million 175 thousand drams has been donated to the Armenian Government for its anti-coronavirus efforts, the government said.

ARMENPRESS reports the treasury account (900005001947) was opened on March 17th for citizens and organizations willing to make donations.

The government said a total of 688 payments were made since. The donations amounted to a bit over 45,5 million as of 18:00 yesterday.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan