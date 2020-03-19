Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 March

Coronavirus prevention measures discussed at Cabinet meeting in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan chaired the Government’s meeting On March 19. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President's Office, while discussing the questions on the agenda, the President gave appropriate assignments to the heads of concerned structures towards their proper realization.

The epidemiological situation in the republic and measures being carried out towards combating acute respiratory infections and the new coronavirus were analyzed during the meeting. The Head of the State once again underscored the necessity of consistent implementation of all preventive measures and constant monitoring of the epidemiological situation in the republic.





