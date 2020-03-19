Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-03-20

YEREVAN, 19 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 March, USD exchange rate up by 1.69 drams to 492.22 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 7.54 drams to 532.39 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.15 drams to 6.15 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 22.44 drams to 567.23 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 517.89 drams to 23709.37 drams. Silver price up by 0.36 drams to 196.55 drams. Platinum price down by 281.13 drams to 9985.73 drams.