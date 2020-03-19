Coronavirus infected Armenians living in Europe feel well – High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenians living in the member states of the European Union, who were infected with the novel coronavirus, feel well. The Office of Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs keeps in touch with them, High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan said during a press conference.

“Large number of Armenians live in Iran, who also live under state of emergency like the local residents. During this period 85-year-old ethnic Armenian woman died from the novel coronavirus in Iran, she also had health problems. The situation in the Netherlands is satisfactory, but as for those in Italy there is no detailed information. We do not have yet concrete information about the infected Armenians living in other European countries, but are in touch with the communities”, he said.

Sinanyan said they are receiving many appeals, e-mails, calls from the Diaspora-Armenians requesting information about the return to Armenia.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 122, one patient has recovered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan