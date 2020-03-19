COVID-19 latest updates: Over 85,000 patients recovered globally

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world is over 220,000, according to the latest updates.

A total of 225,381 people were infected globally, with 9,276 deaths and 85,831 recoveries. Cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in more than 170 countries.

Statistics

China is the first with the largest number of infected people (nearly 81,000) where the COVID-19 outbreak started. But there is already a positive dynamics here as the number of new cases has been reduced greatly.

The second place is Italy with more than 35,000 confirmed cases. Among the European countries Italy has the highest death toll. According to the latest reports, 2,978 people have died in Italy from the virus.

Italy is followed by Iran where 18,407 cases were confirmed, with the death toll comprising over 1,200.

COVID-19 cases were also reported in Spain – 17,147, Germany – 13,083, US – 9,464, France – 9,134, South Korea – 8,565, Switzerland – 3,347, UK – 2,626.

China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic, already shows positive signs

No new infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported on March 18 in China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, marking a notable first in the city's months-long battle with the deadly virus. The Health Commission of Hubei Province, where Wuhan is the capital, said the virus’ death toll climbed by eight in the province, but the total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan and Hubei remained at 50,005 and 67,800 on March 18. A total of 795 people were discharged from hospital in Hubei Province after recovery. Currently there are 6,636 hospitalized patients, 1,809 of whom are in severe condition and 465 in critical condition.

Russian scientists managed to fully decode COVID-19 genome

The specialists of Russia’s Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza have managed to decode the first full genome of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Russian Health Ministry said on March 19. Acting Director of the Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza Dmitry Lioznov stated that genetical research would help scientists understand the nature and the evolution of the virus, which would in turn contribute to the development of a vaccine and treatment methods.

Canada coronavirus infection cases reach 690

As of March 18 number of the novel coronavirus cases in Canada has reached 690. 52% of the cases are men. 31% are aged 60 and older. 11% of the total cases are hospitalized. 9 deaths were reported so far.

Ukraine COVID-19 cases reach 16

As of March 19 the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ukraine has reached 16, the country’s healthcare ministry said. 79 suspected cases were registered on March 18, 2 of them tested positive. 260 coronavirus suspected cases were reported in Ukraine since the beginning of 2020.

1 more case reported in Kazakhstan, bringing total number to 37

One more case was reported in Kazakhstan, in Almaty city, bringing the total number of infected to 37. 19 of the total cases were registered in Almaty and 18 in the capital city Nur-Sultan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan