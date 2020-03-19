Kamo Vardanyan appointed first deputy commander - chief of staff of Artsakh Defense Army
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Major-General Kamo Vardanyan first deputy commander - chief of staff of the Artsakh Defense Army, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
